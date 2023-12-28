DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sit Down Club presents: Loose Articles (DJ) + special guests

Headrow House
Thu, 28 Dec, 5:00 pm
DJLeeds
Specialising in discordant, hypnotic repetition, tales of boozy nights out, and radical politics, Loose Articles are a punk quartet with plenty to say. Their music speaks to all those determined to get through the age of austerity with tongue in cheek, pin...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Loose Articles

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

