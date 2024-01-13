DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a year of amazing hip-hop at Hootananny in 2023, we return this January with another legendary lineup of UK hip-hop heavyweights.
Lineup
Klashnekoff - K-Lash is one of the most recognisable artists in the UK Hip-Hop scene.
Blak Twang - The Hip hop...
