Klashnekoff - Murda

Klashnekoff, Blak Twang, Sparkz + More

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9.60

About

After a year of amazing hip-hop at Hootananny in 2023, we return this January with another legendary lineup of UK hip-hop heavyweights.

Lineup

Klashnekoff - K-Lash is one of the most recognisable artists in the UK Hip-Hop scene.

Blak Twang - The Hip hop...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Klashnekoff, Blak Twang, Sparkz

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

