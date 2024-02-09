DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rat Palace, hifi, Bromine

Purgatory
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Boston-born, Brooykln-based "hiFi" is a conglomerate of post-punk, indie, self-proclaimed angry sad girl influences. Brooklyn-based Rat Palace is a post-punk four-piece celebrating the release of their debut singles. Debut show from Bromine, who are chemic...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

