Astrophysics + Kaizo Slumber + FlowerBoyDeMii

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
£17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ASTROPHYSICS is set to transcend their internet roots and perform their debut night in the UK promoting their upcoming album ‘the unending need for perpetual motion’.

Created in 2014 by André Luiz, ASTROPHYSICS evolved from a solo experiment to a colder,...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

FlowerBoyDeMii, Kaizo Slumber, Astrophysics

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

