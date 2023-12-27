DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
The Manchester-via-Ibiza producer, DJ, label boss, NTS radio host, record store owner, computer game freak and vinyl digger melds balearica, street soul, 16-bit and everything in between for labels like Rhythm Section, Futureboogie and his own Ruf Kutz.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs