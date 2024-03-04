Top track

OUM SHATT - Bangladesh

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oum Shatt + Sasha Dansant

Supersonic
Mon, 4 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

OUM SHATT - Bangladesh
Got a code?

About

***Cette soirée est faite pour les fans de... Get Well Soon, The Liminanas & Balthazar

OUM SHATT*
(Slow surf - Berlin, DEU)
SASHA DANSANT
(Indie pop - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oum Shatt

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.