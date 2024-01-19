DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Auteur: Music Inspired by the Films of Wes Anderson

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saxophonist, recording artist, and composer Amanda Gardier has been described as “a uniquely talented jazz composer and soloist” (Nuvo). With influences stemming from Miguel Zenon, The Bad Plus, Walter Smith III, and Bjork, Gardier is a saxophonist who jux...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

