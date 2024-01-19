DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saxophonist, recording artist, and composer Amanda Gardier has been described as “a uniquely talented jazz composer and soloist” (Nuvo). With influences stemming from Miguel Zenon, The Bad Plus, Walter Smith III, and Bjork, Gardier is a saxophonist who jux...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.