Real Voices: Vauxhall & Brixton

Grand Junction
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Enjoy the wonderful sound of choirs from Vauxhall & Brixton resonate throughout the nooks and crannies of our historic building

All ages
Presented by Real Voices
Venue

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Doors open7:00 pm

