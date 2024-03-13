DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La soirée de l'INSERM : Le cerveau, entre neurones et légendes

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
Dans le cadre de la thématique « Ceci n’est pas un rêve » prévue du 17 janvier au 24 mars au Ground Control, l'INSERM vous convie à sa soirée cerveau, neurones et légendes. La programmation arrive très prochainement, restez connectés !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
