Top track

Swift

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Suchi pres Ikke Sant: Suchi + Special Guest

The Pickle Factory
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Swift
Got a code?

About

Welcome to Ikke Sant, a party (and radio show) curated by Rinse FM's own SUCHI, which will host it's first edition at Bethnal Green's own Pickle Factory on Saturday 17th February 2024. SUCHI's Ikke Sant is all about forward thinking electronic music spanni...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SUCHI

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.