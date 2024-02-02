DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CC:DISCO! (All Night Long)

The Carpet Shop
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

From rural Victoria to the world, CC:DISCO! has built her life around one guiding principle: music first. Slow, pumping, romantic, playful, uplifting – these are the feelings that people worldwide have experienced listening to CC in action.

Ultimately, it...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
Lineup

CC:Disco!

Venue

The Carpet Shop

115 Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

