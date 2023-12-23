DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Organism (Diynamic, Mayan Warrior), Kanykei, P

Cargo @ Dead Letter No.9
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AIONIA Presents Noël Noir, a very dark X-mas party with our favorite Ukrainian artist, The Organism (Diynamic). It will be an intimate show in front of an exclusive crowd of just 100 people.

The Organism is celebrated not only for earning acclaim from Sol...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by AIONIA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Organism, Kanykei, Petra Petrovich

Venue

Cargo @ Dead Letter No.9

63 Grand Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
150 capacity

