Silencio Vinyl Edition w/ D-Leria

Cieloterra
Thu, 21 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday 21th Dec | Silencio X Cieloterra

Vinyl Edition

We are pleased to continue following up on our Vinyl Nights!

You will be able to watch the superfine technique and feel the best that the Roman scene can offer.

You will listen to underground tech...

Questo è un evento 18+
CIELOTERRA

Lineup

D-Leria, Wizard K, Adelmo

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

