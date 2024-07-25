DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Volosi Musicastrada Treggiaia

Piazza del Santuario Madonna di Ripaia - All'Aperto
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:45 pm
GigsTreggiaia
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Treggiaia 25 Luglio

Tutte le età
Ass Cult Musicastrada

Venue

Piazza del Santuario Madonna di Ripaia - All'Aperto

Via Vecchia di Treggiaia, 56025 Treggiaia, Pontedera PI, Italy
Doors open7:45 pm

