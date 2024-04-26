DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gonzalo Rubalcaba Trio

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

1st House: Doors open 6:00pm, performance begins 7:00pm

2nd House: Doors open 8:45pm, performance begins 9:15pm

Gonzalo Rubalcaba (piano), Matt Brewer (bass), Ernesto Simpson (drums)

We are thrilled to announce the concert of GRAMMY-Award winning pianis...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gonzalo Rubalcaba's Jazz Trio, Gonzalo Rubalcaba's Jazz Trio

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.