Delta Festival 2024 : Pass 2 Jours MER/JEU

Plages du Prado
Wed, 4 Sept 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€107.33
Rendez-vous du 4 au 8 septembre 2024 pour la 10ème édition du Delta Festival sur les plages du Prado à Marseille ✨

🥵 5 jours

🔊 5 scènes

🎸 + 250 artistes

🎪 8 villages thématiques

🏄‍♂️ 250 animations

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Delta France Associations.
Lineup

2
Caravan Palace, Julien Granel, SCH and 2 more

Venue

Plages du Prado

Plages du Prado, 13008 Marseille, France
Doors open4:00 pm

