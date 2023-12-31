DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Year's eve Funk Circus - Larry Manteca + Mao

Bachelite cLab
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Larry Manteca torna a trovarci nella sua formazione completa (quartetto) portando tutto il suo ritmo squisitamente funk contaminato da sound etnici per un viaggio che ci trasporterà nel 2024. Non poteva mancare DJ Mao ai piatti, uno dei più grandi collezio...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Larry Manteca

Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
60 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.