DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tsunami

Le Flow
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 10:45 pm
PartyParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vous cherchez une soirée mémorable qui n'aura pas d'impact sur votre portefeuille ? Nous avons exactement ce qu'il vous faut !

Rejoignez-nous le 01 mars de 23h00 à 5h00 pour embarquer sur Le Flow au pied du pont Alexandre III, le rendez-vous mythique de l...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par @Ascension_Paris.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Flow

4 Port des Invalides, 75007 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.