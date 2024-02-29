Top track

Piqued Jacks - Elephant

Piqued Jacks

Wishlist Roma
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Per la prima volta a Roma dopo la loro partecipazione all'Eurovision 2023, i Piqued Jacks, la rock band italiana del momento, sarà live al Wishlist Giovedì 29 Febbraio!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Wishlist Roma.
Lineup

Piqued Jacks

Venue

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open9:30 pm

