Saint Vitus Holiday Market plus Karaoke!

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 22 Dec, 5:00 pm
SocialNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dont be a scrooge! Come do some last minute shopping, get your cards read for the New Year then scream your face off at this last minute Anti Xmas partay! Free entry!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

