BORIS BREJCHA

Théatre Antique de Vienne
Fri, 14 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsVienne
€45.50

Event information

Boris Brejcha, pionnier de la scène techno minimal, est passé maître dans l'art de plonger le public dans un état d'euphorie insondable. Le producteur et Dj Allemand débarque à VIENNE avec son crew FCKNG Serious pour un show unique au Théâtre Antique ! En...

La Locomysic avec Mediatone et Encore / les Authentiks
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boris Brejcha

Venue

Théatre Antique de Vienne

7 Rue De Goris, 38200 Vienne, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

