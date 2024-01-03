DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IRL: A Hyperpop Party

The End
Wed, 3 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

( /^ω^)/♪♪ IRL returns to The End for another night of dance music for internet users! Celebrate the new year with a variety of hyperpop, happy hardcore, and hardstyle sounds. Dance to internet favorites and digital deep-cuts with a lineup of expert local...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Cherry Orchard, bbbattleaxe, ezra and 1 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

