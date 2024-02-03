DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VIVA Reggaeton - SHOWTIME II

Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After last year's massive SOLD OUT and success on its 1st Edition... VIVA Reggaeton SHOWTIME is back! Showtime is the SEXIEST and HOTTEST Edition of VIVA! 

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HVYWGHT LDN
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

6A S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

