International comedy night: Migrant Mic- Drop

Wonderville
Sun, 21 Jan, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£12
About

In need of a good laugh? Expect a night of great atmosphere, the best kind of comedy: raw, full of gags and stories and most importantly - political incorrect. Comedy at its best from the funniest international comediants in London!

Thor Stenhaug - Norway...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IMMIGRANT COMEDY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Wonderville

57-60 Haymarket, Westminster, London, SW1Y 4QX, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

