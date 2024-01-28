DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blaster Extended

El Sótano
Sun, 28 Jan, 6:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Blaster Club comienza su temporada 2024 por todo lo alto. Todos los domingos en horario extendido de 18:00 a 5:30. Un perfecto viaje por la galaxia que comienza con el sonido Techno más puro y termina en el Hardtechno más actual que caracteriza la marca....

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Fabio Moretti, Themine, Kevin Xpenser and 3 more

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

