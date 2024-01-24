DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amy Gibbons: Revue style work in progress.

The Bill Murray
Wed, 24 Jan, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A blend of stand up, music, clown, bouffon, the absurd & Satire, just how much ridiculous fun can be crammed into an hour? Come & find out… everyone's welcome.

Deven, trained in China & is now MA theatre Dir Grad @East15. His passion lies in Comedy & thea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robert Duncan

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.