Folly Group

The Monarch Tavern
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$27.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Collective Concerts Presents: Folly Group

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Folly Group

Venue

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

