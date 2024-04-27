Top track

Alain Johannes + The Devils + Ananda Mida

Bronson
Sat, 27 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

Ananda Mida, Alain Johannes, The Devils

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

