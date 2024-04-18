Top track

Night Club - Show It 2 Me

Night Club / Rosegarden Funeral Party / JPEG

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 18 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Night Club

Night Club is Emily Kavanaugh and Mark Brooks: a dark electronic duo formed in Los Angeles, CA. Touching upon themes such as mental illness, loneliness, and revenge, their self-released albums have helped them build a cult-like following since their format Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Night Club
w/ Rosegarden Funeral Party and JPEG

17+
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Night Club, Rosegarden Funeral Party

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

