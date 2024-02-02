DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nathan Cassidy: International Man of Mestory

Camden Comedy Club
Fri, 2 Feb, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Multi award-winning comedian Cassidy with a story 30 years in the making. Time to unfreeze the past. He's a Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show Nominee, Best Stand-up Winner Brighton Fringe 2022/2023, star of 3 Amazon Prime Specials and he's 'clever, class...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nathan Cassidy

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:20 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.