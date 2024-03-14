Top track

Brown Horse - Shoot Back

Brown Horse

Whereelse?
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Norwich-based alt-country rock band, Brown Horse, are on tour with their debut album: Reservoir (Loose). Rooted in a collaborative approach to songwriting, the six-piece mix guitar-driven 90s alternative rock with the folk and country sounds of the 70s.

An all ages event
Presented by Awkwardness Happening
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brown Horse

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

