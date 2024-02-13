Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Declan McKenna: Intimate Album Launch Show @ SWX

SWX
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Rough Trade is excited to present an initmate album launch show from Declan McKenna at SWX. This unique event celebrates the release of his new studio album 'What Happened to the Beach?' released via Columbia.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Declan McKenna

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity

