Sirens: Kawas (Extended Set), Space Cookie

Downtown LA
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

February is cold, but our music is warm. Especially when we bring back our dear friend and dancefloor magician - Kawas. It will be the 4th time he will play at our event, and there's a reason why we love to invite him back again and again. Carrying the spi...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sirens.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Downtown LA

Downtown, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

