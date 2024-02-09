Top track

WINTER MADNESS! Round One: Joudy vs Sunshine Spazz / P.H.O. vs Barnaby

Our Wicked Lady
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

EVERY WEEKEND IN FEBRUARY! ORDER FOR EACH DUO DETERMINED BY COIN TOSS.

AN EPIC ROOFTOP TOURNAMENT JUDGED LIVE BY INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS.

16 LOCAL BANDS HAVE BEEN CHOSEN.

5K GRAND PRIZE AND MORE.

OWL APPLIES THE MARCH MADNESS MODEL TO AN EPIC BAND TOURN...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joudy

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

