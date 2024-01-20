DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tuma Records pres. Francesco Sacco live

Retronouveau
Sat, 20 Jan, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
TUMA RECORDS presenta : FRANCESCO SACCO Bibidi Bobidi Tour / Op. Act Le Corse Più Pazze Del Mondo / aftershow Cult Of Magic techno live set

📅 Data e Luogo:

🗓 20 gennaio

📍 Retronouveau, Messina

Apertura porte: 20:30 / live: 22:30

Tuma Records...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
Francesco Sacco

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

