Fatiha El-Ghorri: Cockney Stacking Doll (Work In Progress)

The Bill Murray
Tue, 21 May, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Underneath Fatiha’s colourful hijab is a mind full of cutting observations and engaging witticism of the life and times of a British Muslim woman. Winner of the Best Debut Show at 2023’s Leicester Comedy Festival, Fatiha smashes the Muslim stereotypes and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Fatiha El-Ghorri

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

