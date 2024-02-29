DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
「lotura」 presenta un concierto único e irrepetible el JUEVES 29 DE FEBRERO:
★ Blu Boi live av presentando su primer disco 'Sol X Sempre'
★ Beatrix Weapons ft Ruido.Frio live av
+++ info @lotura.eu
*Menores de 16 años acompañadxs de madre/padre o tutor...
