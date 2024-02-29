Top track

Blu Boi - OtraVez

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

「lotura」 _ Blu Boi live av + Beatrix Weapons ft Ruido.Frio live av

Cadavra
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blu Boi - OtraVez
Got a code?

About

「lotura」 presenta un concierto único e irrepetible el JUEVES 29 DE FEBRERO:

★ Blu Boi live av presentando su primer disco 'Sol X Sempre'

★ Beatrix Weapons ft Ruido.Frio live av

+++ info @lotura.eu

*Menores de 16 años acompañadxs de madre/padre o tutor...

Todas las edades
Organizado por 「lotura」
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beatrix Weapons, Blu Boi, 「lotura」

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.