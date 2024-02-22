DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Ass Sketch Revue

Sleeping Village
Thu, 22 Feb, 8:30 pm
ComedyChicago
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$15 Adv, $20 Dos + Fees

This is a partially seated, partially standing room only event. First come, first served.

KIDNAPPED! Presents The Big Ass Sketch Revue, an exhibition of the best sketch comedy from all around the Windy City. Performances will incl...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

