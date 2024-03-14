Top track

The Universe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Death Valley Girls

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Universe
Got a code?

About

For the better part of a decade, LA’s scrappy rock n’ roll mystics Death Valley Girls have used their music as a means of tapping into a communal cosmic energy. On albums like Glow In The Dark (2016), Darkness Rains (2018), and Under the Spell of Joy (2020...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.