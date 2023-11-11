Top track

Ricki Don't Lose That Number (Live)

Nearly Dan

229
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nearly Dan are the Spirit & Sound of Steely Dan.

Less tribute and more homage, Nearly Dan are saviour to the growing legions of Dan fans, desperate to hear the meticulously crafted grooves and allusive lyrical style of Donald Fagen & Walter Becker.

Donald Fagen & Walter Becker.

Near Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Nearly Dan

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

