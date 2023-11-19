Top track

Murda - RARRii

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Murda - DUA European Tour 2023

Szene Wien
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsWien
€36.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Murda - RARRii
Got a code?

About

Der türkisch-niederländische Rapper Önder Dogan, besser bekannt als Murda, kommt Im März für insgesamt 5 Shows nach Deutschland und Österreich!

Schon in jungen Jahren entdeckte Murda seine Liebe zu Hip-Hop. Kurz nach seinem Signing veröffentlichte er 2008 Read more

Präsentiert von Goodlive Artists Austria GmbH.

Lineup

Murda

Venue

Szene Wien

Hauffgasse 26, 1110 Wien, Austria
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.