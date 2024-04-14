Top track

Ian Sweet

PhilaMOCA
Sun, 14 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SUCKER, Jillian Medford's fourth album as IAN SWEET, is a massive leap forward for the songwriter and pop auteur. Perfectly merging her recently showcased pop sensibilities with the widescreen indie rock that she first made her name on, SUCKER is both sump...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ian Sweet

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

