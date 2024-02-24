Top track

Chris Lake - Turn off the Lights

UNOFFICIAL AFTERPARTY

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From Free

About

UNOFFICIAL AFTER PARTY

SATURDAY NIGHT FEBRUARY 24TH

Location TBD a few blocks from the Festivals

SECRET LINEUP

& SUPPORT

Doors open at 11pm to late.

21+

On NYE secret guest was Lee foss, and last year it was Shiba San, who will it be thsi time?

onl...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by ReUnite.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Secret Guest, Secret Headliner

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

