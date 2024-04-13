DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Six Percent is an American punk rock band formed in 1995, in Kansas City, Missouri. The band blends their unique sound of punk rock and horns with high-energy live performances.
My Escape, Fox Paw and Aiming Arrows open the show with their individual take...
