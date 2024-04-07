Top track

Dub Judah - Unity is Strength

Jah Tubbys World System x JZ:RF Series

Bunker Torino
Sun, 7 Apr, 3:00 pm
€9.20

Jazz:Re:Found e Serengeti presentano Jah Tubbys World System feat Junior Dread in session, powered by Echotronix sounsystem.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Jah Tubby, Junior Dread

Bunker Torino

Via Niccolò Paganini, 0/200, 10154 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

