DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill / Soul Assassins)

BIKO
Thu, 7 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DJ MUGGS (Cypress Hill / Soul Assassins)

Presentazione ufficiale del nuovo album
Soul Asassins 3: Death Valley

opening & closing set: Dj Steve Dub

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

DJ Muggs

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.