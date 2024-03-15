Top track

Symbol Soup - Overdressed

Symbol Soup + Wonderbug + Flypaper

The Victoria
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Symbol Soup - Overdressed
About

Triples Is Best returns to The Victoria for another night of free entry fun. Joining us in March will be the indie folk stylings of Symbol Soup, indie-pop chaos from Wonderbug and alternative singer-songwriter Flypaper. Triples Is Best DJs will be spinning...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Triples Is Best.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flypaper, Wonderbug, Symbol Soup

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open8:00 pm

