Death Tooth w/ Miranda and The Beat plus The Nancies

Siberia
Tue, 19 Mar, 9:00 pm
$16.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dead Tooth is a post punk/rodeo core quintet from Queens NY consisting of Zach James, Taylor Mitchell, James Duncan, John Stanesco and Ginno Tacsiat. The band’s high energy live shows, often likened to acts like The Birthday Party, At the Drive In and The...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Tooth, Miranda and the Beat

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

