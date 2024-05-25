DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

tarchi + bosco herrero

Sala Creedance
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

la dupla viene a zgz para romperla

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

tarchi, bosco herrero

Venue

Sala Creedance

Pl. de San Lamberto, 3, Casco Antiguo, 50004, Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

