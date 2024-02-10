DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shafro: Le meilleur du Shatta et de l'Afrobeat

Le ACE Club
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
About

HI 2024 Et si on reprenait les activités ?

On sait qu’il fait froid on est donc obligé de venir vous réchauffer comme il se doit !

Pour les habitués vous savez déjà , Mixologie de Shatta & Afro sans oublier des petites pauses Kompa car on sait que vous a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Majors Prod.
Venue

Le ACE Club

4 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

